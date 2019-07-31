Hengehold Capital Management Has Lifted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $2.45 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Shareholder Icm Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 193,580 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 8.46M shares traded or 19.44% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Inv holds 19,026 shares. Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca reported 1.98% stake. Petrus Trust Lta owns 64,614 shares. Moreover, Tradition Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,801 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0.02% stake. Argyle Cap Mgmt reported 28,216 shares. Beacon Gru has 55,304 shares. Sage Group accumulated 763 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Liability reported 0.27% stake. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd holds 3.02% or 72,965 shares in its portfolio. Hills Bank & has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Perritt Cap Mngmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 356,883 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 26,145 shares. Dillon And Associate owns 24,119 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Dc Advsr Limited has invested 10.14% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York reported 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 142,729 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 37,725 shares. 142,424 are owned by Victory Mgmt. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 143,621 shares. D E Shaw Co Incorporated stated it has 594,531 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 22,064 shares. Consulate holds 242,075 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,091 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com owns 183,086 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 706,582 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 233,499 shares. 29,395 are held by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability.