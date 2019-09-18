Hengehold Capital Management Has Lifted At&T (T) Holding by $391,215; Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Stock Value Declined While Eagle Boston Investment Management Cut Position by $2.81 Million

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 71.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 19,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 8,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 28,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $134.04. About 57,817 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Charles River Laboratories Internat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRL); 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q EPS $1.08; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: CRL Also Identified Additional Comments That Are Not Considered Approvability Issues; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 11,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 78,421 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 66,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 13.85 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Mgmt holds 208,627 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Ipg Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.91% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 78.22 million shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors holds 1.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 895,341 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 647,118 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 150,263 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 33,998 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 0.68% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14.01 million shares. Fidelity Natl holds 639,831 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) holds 27,660 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Mngmt has invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc has 1.63% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CRL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 45.51 million shares or 0.90% more from 45.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Serv Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Shine Advisory Svcs owns 343 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0.21% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 5,930 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 702,865 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 174,459 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Van Berkom & has invested 2.37% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Cadence Management Lc invested in 8,865 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 13,008 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Moreover, Cardinal Management has 0.33% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Winch Advisory Services Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 12 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated invested in 3,452 shares.