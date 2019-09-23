Hengehold Capital Management Has Increased By $391,215 Its At&T (T) Holding; Brown Forman (BFB) Sentiment Is 1.3

Brown Forman Corp (BFB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 206 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 158 sold and decreased their holdings in Brown Forman Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 133.53 million shares, down from 135.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Brown Forman Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 136 Increased: 148 New Position: 58.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 17.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hengehold Capital Management Llc acquired 11,855 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Hengehold Capital Management Llc holds 78,421 shares with $2.63M value, up from 66,566 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $277.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10M shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING

Bbr Partners Llc holds 17.07% of its portfolio in Brown-Forman Corporation for 1.93 million shares. Pitcairn Co owns 1.60 million shares or 8.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. has 2.57% invested in the company for 142,123 shares. The California-based Rbo & Co Llc has invested 2.52% in the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 232,808 shares.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 4.11M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (BFB) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $55,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc reported 17,591 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Smith Moore And has 135,633 shares. Meridian Management Co accumulated 0.17% or 11,455 shares. Central Bankshares & owns 14,976 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 161,546 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 19.84 million shares. Kempner Capital Management reported 178,528 shares. Reaves W H Co reported 613,234 shares. First Allied Advisory, a Missouri-based fund reported 516,310 shares. Lumbard And Kellner Ltd invested in 145,485 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Washington Tru holds 465,766 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Interactive Advsr reported 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur reported 1.24% stake. Kbc Grp Nv holds 1.88M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

