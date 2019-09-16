Hengehold Capital Management Has Decreased American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holding By $496,638; Schnitzer Steel Industries Has 1.04 Sentiment

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN) investors sentiment is 1.04 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is flat, as only 73 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 70 trimmed and sold positions in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 22.62 million shares, up from 21.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 47 Increased: 46 New Position: 27.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) stake by 41.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG)’s stock rose 0.85%. The Hengehold Capital Management Llc holds 6,986 shares with $716,000 value, down from 11,855 last quarter. American Finl Group Inc Ohio now has $9.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 492,997 shares traded or 40.50% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

The stock increased 3.25% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 285,997 shares traded or 28.12% up from the average. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and makes finished steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $681.52 million. It operates through two divisions, Auto and Metals Recycling and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). It has a 6.88 P/E ratio. The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for 90,269 shares. Orca Investment Management Llc owns 55,117 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 1.19% invested in the company for 619,864 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 1.07% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 255,601 shares.

More notable recent Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Georgia Verdict Against Steel Hauler May Be The Biggest Ever… By A Lot – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 72.33% or $1.49 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.26M for 11.16 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Financial Group, Inc. and Its Insurance Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Twst.com published: “American Financial Group Inc.: American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Neon Leadership Transition – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Great American division CEO exits – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) stake by 30,118 shares to 302,389 valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 4,498 shares and now owns 403,162 shares. Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Llc owns 17 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Amp Cap Limited owns 28,552 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 157,876 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 16 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 162,090 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 61,142 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.08% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Verity & Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 5,199 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc Inc invested in 914 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc Ww holds 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 4,026 shares. Swiss Savings Bank owns 246,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Bancshares Of America De accumulated 364,232 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 985,197 shares.