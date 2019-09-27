Hengehold Capital Management Has Cut Holding in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) by $496,638 as Stock Price Rose; Nuwave Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by $581,700 as Share Price Declined

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 3,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 2,596 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $391,000, down from 6,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $155.32. About 878,290 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $107.69. About 183,309 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.26 million for 19.71 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

