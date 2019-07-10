Hengehold Capital Management Has Boosted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $2.45 Million; National General Hldgs (NGHC) Stock Declined While Hood River Capital Management Lowered Position by $4.31 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National General Hldgs (NGHC) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 187,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 397,124 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 584,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National General Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 185,200 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.14% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 5.14M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe Dalton, a New York-based fund reported 2,243 shares. 959,106 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Management Inc. Lmr Prtnrs Llp stated it has 15,983 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel stated it has 4.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin Currie stated it has 194,779 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 2,469 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gfs Advsrs Lc stated it has 12,966 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Schnieders Mngmt Llc invested in 25,042 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability reported 80,071 shares. Harvey Investment Co Ltd Llc reported 59,819 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.09% or 10,459 shares. West Oak Capital holds 1.27% or 19,505 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). De Burlo Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 125,478 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 41,088 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $3.90 million on Thursday, January 31. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $870,676. $969,143 worth of stock was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NGHC’s profit will be $69.57M for 9.40 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by National General Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 12,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 14,467 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 70,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 130 are held by Camarda Advsrs Ltd Co. Schroder Investment Management Gru owns 560,671 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company has 0% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 221,851 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.09% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.03% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Ameritas Investment owns 5,186 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 616,030 shares. 23,132 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mgmt. Convergence Invest Prtn invested in 60,555 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 21,515 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC).

