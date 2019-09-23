Hengehold Capital Management Cut American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holding; Zacks Investment Management Has Lifted Its Caci Intl (CACI) Position

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) stake by 41.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG)’s stock rose 0.85%. The Hengehold Capital Management Llc holds 6,986 shares with $716,000 value, down from 11,855 last quarter. American Finl Group Inc Ohio now has $9.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 889,030 shares traded or 142.92% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting

Zacks Investment Management increased Caci Intl Inc (CACI) stake by 158.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management acquired 22,577 shares as Caci Intl Inc (CACI)’s stock rose 13.22%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 36,798 shares with $7.53 million value, up from 14,221 last quarter. Caci Intl Inc now has $5.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.8. About 392,813 shares traded or 41.24% up from the average. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI: PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA FOR $44.00-SHR; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS IT’S CONFIDENT ITS PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL OF $44/SHARE TO BUY CSRA FACTORS IN BREAK-UP FEE OF $204 MLN; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.38% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Aviva Public Limited Co holds 13,011 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 10 shares. Burney invested in 54,721 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Aperio Ltd reported 0.03% stake. 14,511 are held by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company owns 328,846 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech holds 17,454 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ww Asset holds 0.02% or 4,154 shares in its portfolio. Uss Investment Management Ltd has 0.4% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38 million for 13.82 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (MUB) stake by 161,509 shares to 242,472 valued at $27.42M in 2019Q2. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 11,855 shares and now owns 78,421 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) was raised too.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Great American Insurance adds division – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Financial Group, Inc. and Its Insurance Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Neon Leadership Transition – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell & Company Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corporation has 7,226 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. 26,556 are owned by Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp. Vaughan Nelson Inv Ltd Partnership reported 1.88% stake. Clarivest Asset Management holds 0.12% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 33,832 shares. Dowling Yahnke Llc has invested 0.46% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Axa invested in 27,300 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.19% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). First Citizens Bankshares And Trust holds 0.05% or 2,373 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp owns 11,702 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial reported 0.04% stake. Systematic Finance Management Lp holds 0.04% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 5,050 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 1,481 shares. Connecticut-based Westport Asset Mgmt has invested 0.7% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.05% or 23,775 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CACI Int`l has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $239.67’s average target is 5.21% above currents $227.8 stock price. CACI Int`l had 10 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 18. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Zacks Investment Management decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 2,787 shares to 61,044 valued at $10.27M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) stake by 152,566 shares and now owns 6,831 shares. Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) was reduced too.