Hengehold Capital Management Boosted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Lifted Its Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $792,986 as Market Valuation Declined

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 54.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 14,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 27,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 5.31M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global (Uk) holds 0.05% or 105,824 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs holds 2,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Orrstown Financial Serv invested in 0.27% or 3,600 shares. Psagot House Limited has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Financial Bank Of Newtown holds 0.14% or 9,128 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cincinnati Ins holds 1.87% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 4,471 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 74,905 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 53,215 shares. Frontier Invest Com reported 258,564 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 2.5% or 69,820 shares. Winfield Associates owns 8,011 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Co has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hartford Financial Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).