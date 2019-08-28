Hendley & Co Has Trimmed Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake by $2.09 Million as Stock Price Declined; Wilsey Asset Management Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Has Increased by $1.68 Million

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 93,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 494,157 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 400,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 229,804 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 128,311 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IN 2017, STARTED A PROGRAM TO INSPECT ALL FAN BLADES ON ALL -700/-800 AIRCRAFT IN CO’S FLEET; 27/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Provides Travel For Hundreds Of Patients Through Medical Transportation Grant Program; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – ANNOUNCING INITIAL GATEWAY CITIES IN CALIFORNIA THAT WOULD OFFER NONSTOP SERVICE PENDING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane being towed off tarmac at #PHL Awaiting airline statement LIVE @FOX29philly…; 26/04/2018 – LUV: GROUNDINGS NOT CONSIDERED WITH INSPECTIONS, BLADE HISTORY; 02/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest plane with cracked window diverted to Cleveland; 26/04/2018 – Southwest reports profit rise on strong demand, tax benefits; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–3rd Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 326,027 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.32% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 11.08M shares. Reilly Ltd Co reported 800 shares. U S Glob Inc has invested 0.14% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd holds 0.05% or 204,457 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Ironwood Invest Ltd Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 0.06% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 73,748 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 34,708 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 86,491 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 272,761 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 25,154 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,674 were accumulated by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 1832 Asset LP holds 1,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital accumulated 7,013 shares or 0.53% of the stock. 300 are held by Mercer Advisers. Skylands Ltd Liability invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 69,506 shares in its portfolio. Telos Management Inc has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hightower Advsr Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bridgewater Assoc LP invested in 0.04% or 119,439 shares. Fin Ser invested in 0.08% or 6,846 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 1.31 million shares or 0% of the stock. 27.42M are owned by Blackrock. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 4.64 million shares.