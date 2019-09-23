Hendley & Co Boosted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding; Tiger Eye Capital Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Hendley & Co Inc increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 606.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hendley & Co Inc acquired 18,435 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Hendley & Co Inc holds 21,475 shares with $3.73M value, up from 3,040 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $54.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $196.9. About 529,565 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 60.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc acquired 5,529 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 14,632 shares with $27.71M value, up from 9,103 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $883.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $7.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.35. About 1.81M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 16/05/2018 – Hiring experts say there’s been increased demand to poach from Amazon, while some managers are leaving due to burnout; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc accumulated 2,603 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Paradigm Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.88% or 1,256 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 1.69% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc has 150,304 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. 117 are held by Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd. Vermont-based Clean Yield Group has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Merian Global (Uk) holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 108,148 shares. Waratah Advsr has invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). City Tru Com Fl holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,177 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 1.48% or 2,416 shares. 1,203 were accumulated by Leavell Investment Mgmt. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 10,286 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. 36,839 were reported by Regions Fincl Corp.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2334’s average target is 30.66% above currents $1786.35 stock price. Amazon had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) stake by 1,570 shares to 24,592 valued at $11.90M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) stake by 6,765 shares and now owns 35,524 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

