Hendley & Co Has Decreased Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by $2.09 Million as Market Value Declined; Target (TGT) Stock Price Rose While Blue Chip Partners Has Raised Position

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 3.21 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT FRIDAY; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR GIVES NO TIMEFRAME FOR INTERISLAND HAWAII SERVICE; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts 2017 EPS to $5.57 From $5.79 for Three New Accounting Standard Updates; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CHIEF KELLY SAYS THE LAST DATE OF AIRCRAFT INSPECTION WAS SUNDAY, APRIL 15; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Still Expects to Outperform Industry With Strong 1Q Margins; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Rev $4.9B; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines raises dividend by 28 pct on tax reform gains; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Expects Minor Disruptions as It Inspects Engines — 3rd Update; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST NOT COMMENTING ON ENGINE FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 25,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 116,861 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, up from 90,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 8.41M shares traded or 66.43% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1,834 shares. 93,538 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Trust accumulated 0.49% or 7,978 shares. Fincl has invested 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Heritage Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cim Mangement stated it has 0.17% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Inc has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 36,183 shares. Boston Prns holds 0.69% or 10.00 million shares in its portfolio. Grimes And Company Inc has 130,543 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gp has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Kopp Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 17,586 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Captrust Fin Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.49 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

