Hendley & Co Has Decreased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake by $2.09 Million; Shares Declined; China Mobile Limited (CHL) Shareholder Drw Securities Raised Position

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 2.01M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Passengers fail to wear oxygen masks properly aboard emergency Southwest flight; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Jet With Cracked Window Diverts for Maintenance Check; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – LUV COMPLETES ALL ENGINE INSPECTIONS UNDER EMERGENCY ORDER; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AUTHORIZED A NEW $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – EXISTING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS OR EXCEEDS ALL REQUIREMENTS SPECIFIED IN AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Capacity Rose 1%; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS SAFETY IS CO.’S UNCOMPROMISING PRIORITY; 17/04/2018 – ABC Columbia: #BREAKING: (ABC) 1 person confirmed dead following the #SouthwestAir emergency landing, NTSB said; 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 368,516 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 135,711 shares to 158,923 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 271,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,539 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tillar holds 34,570 shares. Regions owns 5,759 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 94,526 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Ltd has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Covington Cap Mngmt accumulated 421 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co stated it has 26,098 shares. Utd Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management), New York-based fund reported 84,197 shares. Natixis Lp holds 0.06% or 125,968 shares in its portfolio. First Dallas Securities stated it has 47,084 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.11% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 9,890 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 546,012 shares. 50 are held by Toth Fin Advisory Corp. Quantres Asset Management Ltd invested in 7,400 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Sun Life Finance reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $737.39 million for 9.47 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.