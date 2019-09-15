Hendley & Co Decreased Holding in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by $2.15 Million; S Muoio & Company Lifted Its Kar Auction Services (KAR) Holding

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 1504.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 116,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 123,877 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, up from 7,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 2.85M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 9,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 18,375 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16 million, down from 27,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 745,003 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.26 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Trust Commerce owns 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,206 shares. Hendley And reported 1.95% stake. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Com accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Invest Management invested in 299,163 shares. Sky Investment Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 1,710 shares stake. Northeast Inv Mngmt reported 19,432 shares. Girard Prtn has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Blue Chip Prns holds 441 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company reported 15,214 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 498 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Limited Com owns 14,148 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mi accumulated 25,225 shares. Strs Ohio reported 138,544 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Evergreen Management Ltd Liability owns 945 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cardinal Capital Ltd Com Ct holds 2.12% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 2.60M shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 918 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 4,013 shares. Regions Corporation reported 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 28,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 35,410 shares. Gates Management accumulated 4.97M shares. Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 5,794 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 98,374 shares. Dean Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Alta Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.4% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 284,148 shares. 51,940 were accumulated by Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Walleye Trading Lc has 56,806 shares. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Co holds 610,000 shares.

