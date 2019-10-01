Hendley & Co Has Boosted Raytheon Co (RTN) Position By $3.19 Million; Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qorvo has $9000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $78’s average target is 6.60% above currents $73.17 stock price. Qorvo had 10 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7100 target in Friday, August 2 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 2. See Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) latest ratings:

Hendley & Co Inc increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 606.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hendley & Co Inc acquired 18,435 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Hendley & Co Inc holds 21,475 shares with $3.73M value, up from 3,040 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $53.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $192.16. About 1.94 million shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.62 billion. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) divisions. It has a 45.22 P/E ratio. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 707,695 shares traded. Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has declined 9.33% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.33% the S&P500. Some Historical QRVO News: 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Qorvo Sees 1Q EPS 75c; 23/05/2018 – Qorvo Dismisses Auditor KPMG And Hires Ernst & Young Instead — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Qorvo® to Webcast Quarterly Earnings Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Qorvo® Technology is Driving the Future of the Connected Car; 02/05/2018 – QORVO 4Q ADJ REV $664.4M, EST. $656.4M; 23/05/2018 – QORVO INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM INCLUDES APPROXIMATELY $126 MLN AUTHORIZED UNDER A PRIOR PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – Qorvo® and D-Link Collaborate to Deliver Enhanced Wi-Fi Coverage via Mesh Networks; 23/05/2018 – Qorvo Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Qorvo 4Q EPS $1.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 9,537 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Co has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Diligent Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). American Savings Bank invested in 1,686 shares. Co Of Oklahoma owns 2,884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has 157,003 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 2.61% or 45,830 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 13,484 shares stake. Delphi Mgmt Ma holds 3,417 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs owns 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,833 shares. Kistler holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Financial Bank And reported 10,874 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Llc has 0.79% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.10M shares. Pictet North America holds 0.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 4,425 shares.