Hendley & Co Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Has Trimmed by $2.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Pura Vida Investments Has Trimmed Stake in Dexcom (DXCM) by $917,847

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.56M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS CAPTAIN CAME TO COMPANY IN 1994; 02/05/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: A #SouthwestAirlines flight from Chicago to Newark had to make an emergency landing in; 10/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Maintains its Leadership Position as Most Social Airline Brand; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS CARRIER HAS LAUNCHED EMERGENCY RESPONSE PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 17/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: One fatality confirmed in Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight that had to make emergency landing in P…; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS BLADE INSPECTIONS HAVE FOUND NO CRACKS, FATIGUE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – ACCELERATED INSPECTIONS ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal midair failure; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: 2Q RASM Still Expected to Be Down 1% to 3%

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 7,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 64,787 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, down from 72,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 1.20M shares traded or 12.35% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Aperio Grp Lc reported 31,055 shares. Whittier Tru Com has 308 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 114,387 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 16 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 600 shares. Kepos L P, a New York-based fund reported 12,133 shares. 540,465 are held by Northern Trust. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 281,600 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 3,791 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 20,011 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 456 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 4.56 million shares. Invesco Limited holds 787,099 shares.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 34,326 shares to 321,725 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dexcom prevails in patent dispute with WaveForm Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Bet on DexCom (DXCM) Right Now – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDCO, DXCM, URBN – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DexCom (DXCM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Products’ Earnings Roster for Jul 31: MCK, HOLX & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.