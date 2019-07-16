Hendley & Co Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Has Cut by $2.09 Million; Permanens Capital LP Increased Knowles (KN) Position by $1.32 Million; Stock Price Rose

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 77,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,768 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 84,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 1.13 million shares traded or 50.20% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 2.85 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS CARRIER HAS LAUNCHED EMERGENCY RESPONSE PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CHIEF KELLY SAYS THE LAST DATE OF AIRCRAFT INSPECTION WAS SUNDAY, APRIL 15; 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Flight 1380 had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after suffering engine failure; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Related Employees; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 28 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Flight Made an Emergency Diversion to Philadelphia; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 18/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Regulators Had Concerns About Engine Type That Blew in Southwest Plane; 17/04/2018 – Newsweek: Breaking: Southwest flight makes emergency landing after reported engine fire

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 96,770 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 4,114 are owned by Fort Washington Invest Oh. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0.07% or 5.51M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.06% stake. Trust Of Vermont invested in 0% or 987 shares. White Pine holds 3.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 119,045 shares. Gibraltar Capital accumulated 3.88% or 74,369 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 228,784 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset reported 886 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Grp Inc accumulated 765,278 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 48,141 shares. Columbia Asset has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Sei holds 1.14M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 141,283 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.01 million for 9.54 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

