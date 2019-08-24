Hendley & Co Position in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined; Ngam Advisors LP Has Lifted Its U S Bancorp De New (USB) Holding by $872,736 as Stock Price Rose

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in U S Bancorp De New (USB) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 18,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 376,891 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, up from 358,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in U S Bancorp De New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 5.74 million shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 1.24M shares traded or 16.96% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 33,822 shares to 144,670 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc Ser A by 85,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,548 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Tx reported 12,685 shares. Natixis LP has 0.16% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Mackenzie Finance, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.95 million shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Tru Com Of Vermont owns 126,352 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 20.72M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 39,062 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 0.93% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 16,785 shares. Motco reported 4,379 shares stake. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 7,435 shares. Joel Isaacson And Comm Limited has 5,433 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd invested 0.46% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Zeke Limited Liability Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

