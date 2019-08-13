Hendley & Co Decreased Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) Position by $1.94 Million as Share Price Declined; Manhattan Associates (MANH) Holder Denali Advisors Trimmed Stake by $5.36 Million

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 845,239 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) by 37.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 97,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 162,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 92,410 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Influence Expeditors’ (EXPD) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expeditors declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Was Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Invests Ca accumulated 430,188 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.08% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 979,906 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Llc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Hbk Invs LP owns 0.02% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 16,467 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication owns 300,925 shares. Cypress Capital Gp holds 4,545 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Element Management Llc owns 68,238 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Old Natl Bankshares In has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Aimz Invest Advsrs Limited holds 2.41% or 46,333 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp owns 3,067 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc owns 290,456 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 79,938 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Commercial Bank has 0.13% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). American holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 70,634 shares.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Tupperware Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Teradyne Shares Gain – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for the Seventh Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manhattan Associates Creates New Program to Advance Warehouse Robotics and Automation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37 million for 79.09 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 17,400 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) or 220,469 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc owns 61,695 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 1,720 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Jefferies Grp Inc Limited has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Fosun reported 4,000 shares. 15,451 are owned by Fmr Llc. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp owns 170,249 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Georgia-based Synovus Corp has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 9,900 shares. 28,700 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement System Et Al.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 41,500 shares to 45,400 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global (NASDAQ:CDK) by 107,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Autonation Inc. (NYSE:AN).