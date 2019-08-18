Hendley & Co Has Lowered Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position as Stock Declined; Manatuck Hill Partners Cut Position in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) as Stock Price Rose

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 79,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 338,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 417,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 668,557 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 3.00M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 81.0 PCT VS 79.0 PCT YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Forced to Land After Engine Blowout Breaks Window; 02/05/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 577 DEPARTING NASHVILLE TO PHOENIX EXPERIENCED BIRD STRIKE SHORTLY AFTER TAKEOFF; 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N MARCH LOAD FACTOR 85.1 PCT VS 84.1 PCT YR AGO; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Competitive Fare Environment Pressuring Passenger Revenue Yields; 20/04/2018 – FAA orders ’emergency’ engine inspections after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS WILL RESUME NORMAL MARKETING SOON: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Sub-Optimal Flight Schedule to Continue to Pressure Yields in 2Q; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air: Aircraft Windows Have Multiple Layers

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audioeye Inc by 85,287 shares to 125,287 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Lsv Asset Management invested in 470,151 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Lc accumulated 10,625 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And invested in 1.23% or 100,123 shares. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants has 0.07% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). South Texas Money Limited stated it has 46,748 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancorporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr owns 77,955 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc owns 5,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx accumulated 0.16% or 9,275 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 86,107 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 59,994 shares. First Personal Services stated it has 281 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 886 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.46 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.