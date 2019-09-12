Hendley & Co Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Trimmed Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holding by $838,155 as Valuation Declined

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 4,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 92,059 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33M, up from 87,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $138.21. About 17.29 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 45,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07M, down from 46,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $12.08 during the last trading session, reaching $659.99. About 20,549 shares traded or 53.91% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 108 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.97 million activity. The insider Horizon Kinetics LLC bought 42 shares worth $32,251.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res invested in 0% or 400 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 20,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 2,168 shares. Blb&B Limited Company stated it has 0.08% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Key Grp Inc (Cayman) Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Serengeti Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.63% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 3,000 shares. 324 were accumulated by Invest Of Virginia Ltd Co. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 2.41% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 717 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 18,191 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 1,929 shares. United Automobile Association has 293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares.

