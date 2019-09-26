Hendley & Co Trimmed Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holding; Hite Hedge Asset Management Trimmed Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position By $11.73 Million

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 59.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 419,102 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 290,151 shares with $8.38 million value, down from 709,253 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $61.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 2.54M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c

Hendley & Co Inc decreased Walt Disney Company (DIS) stake by 15.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hendley & Co Inc sold 11,909 shares as Walt Disney Company (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Hendley & Co Inc holds 67,423 shares with $9.42M value, down from 79,332 last quarter. Walt Disney Company now has $234.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.34. About 7.46M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 19.99% above currents $130.34 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Monarch Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dean Inv Assocs has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fagan Assoc Inc invested in 1.77% or 31,247 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 31,130 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Company reported 30,017 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sageworth Tru reported 5 shares stake. Whalerock Point Prns Lc has 17,033 shares. Moreover, Palisade Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,618 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services Incorporated stated it has 2,234 shares. Sun Life accumulated 8,940 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd owns 19,250 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hexavest owns 911,399 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lakeview Capital Partners holds 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 6,571 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.17 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.33 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten And Patten Tn reported 9,595 shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi has invested 0.28% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Provise Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 165,122 shares. Natl Asset owns 74,162 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 96,900 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Ltd has 1.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 10,520 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 5,790 shares. Cadence Mngmt Lc reported 3.18% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Wall Street Access Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 3,898 are held by Kistler. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cumberland Advsrs invested in 0.08% or 7,840 shares. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 0.1% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 15,858 shares. Cwm Llc stated it has 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 23.19% above currents $28.25 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity. $150,000 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was bought by Brasseux Murray E on Friday, August 2.