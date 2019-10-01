Hendley & Co Stake In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Has Increased; Hilltop Holdings Has Increased Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $5.65 Million

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 260.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 28,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,679 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $224.59. About 32.91M shares traded or 24.07% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3-D sensing race; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 4,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 92,059 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33 million, up from 87,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 17.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47M and $213.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appleinc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,096 shares to 32,629 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 19,824 shares to 3,038 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,350 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.