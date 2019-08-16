Hendley & Co Has Decreased Its Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by $2.09 Million; Great Lakes Advisors Holding in Leggett & Platt (LEG) Raised by $2.94 Million

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 2.43M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Remains Committed to Maintaining Investment Grade Balance Sheet and Strong Fincl Position; 03/05/2018 – LUV: CITIES INCLUDE OAKLAND, SAN DIEGO, SAN JOSE, SACRAMENTO; 02/05/2018 – WNYT NewsChannel 13: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. — via @AP; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines lntends To Serve Hawaii Nonstop From California Airports In Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, & Sacramento; 18/04/2018 – Rep. Lipinski: Lipinski Releases Statement on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: `A LITTLE SOFTNESS’ IN SALES TO BE EXPECTED:CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: BREAKING: Engine manufacturer, FAA call for immediate inspections after Southwest Airlines fatality; 17/04/2018 – WHIO-TV: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 18/04/2018 – FAA orders inspection of jet engines following Southwest flight explosion; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: INVESTIGATORS PROBING ENGINE FAILURE ON SOUTHWEST JET

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 295.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 70,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 93,779 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 23,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 545,732 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 12,575 shares to 421,404 shares, valued at $51.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Dj Brkfld Global (TOLZ) by 149,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,928 shares, and cut its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.46 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.