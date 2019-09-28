Hendley & Co Maintains Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN); Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lowered Its Paychex (PAYX) Stake by $542,840 as Stock Value Rose

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 606.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 18,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 21,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 3,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 6,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 181,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.96M, down from 188,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.13 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Co holds 2.37% or 94,957 shares. Edgar Lomax Company Va holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 89,314 shares. Blue Chip Prtn invested in 0.72% or 18,438 shares. Shufro Rose And Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 3,500 shares. 1.80 million were reported by Legal & General Pcl. Farmers & Merchants holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 113,786 shares. Md Sass Ser Incorporated stated it has 9,900 shares. Philadelphia Tru has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Shelton holds 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 2,524 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Private Trust Co Na has 12,996 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 83,321 are held by Fil. Howe And Rusling has 1.89% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Montgomery Invest Mgmt reported 9,600 shares.

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47M and $213.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11,909 shares to 67,423 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.54 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $694.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 57,954 shares to 831,742 shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 13,564 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Brookstone Capital Management invested in 0.02% or 3,351 shares. Oppenheimer Inc owns 14,851 shares. Washington Tru has 0.11% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.07% stake. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,700 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability reported 4,735 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 64,889 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.02% or 39,377 shares. Moreover, Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 250,384 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 88,098 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,537 shares.