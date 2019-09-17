Hendley & Co Upped Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $3.19 Million; General Mills (GIS) Holder Lynch & Associates Raised Its Position by $366,600 as Market Value Rose

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 606.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 18,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 21,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 3,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 526,502 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 7,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 21,065 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 1.10M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47 million and $213.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appleinc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,096 shares to 32,629 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop Hldg owns 1,157 shares. Asset Management One reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). St Johns Investment Management Limited Company stated it has 200 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Synovus Financial accumulated 14,866 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,624 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Corp holds 4,121 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 327,829 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 49 were accumulated by Kistler. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Foster And Motley owns 1,314 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 65,000 were accumulated by Canal Ins.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN), Hanwha Systems partner to upgrade Identification Friend or Foe systems – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.