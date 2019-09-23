Hendley & Co Holding in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Trimmed by $2.15 Million as Valuation Rose; Ebix (EBIX) Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Raised Its Holding

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 75.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 42,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 98,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 56,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 427,416 shares traded or 31.56% up from the average. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 9,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 18,375 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, down from 27,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 832,154 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs, a Washington-based fund reported 69,010 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 4.06 million shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 113,699 shares. Morgan Stanley has 109,772 shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Company owns 7,849 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 14,891 shares. 21,184 are owned by First Trust Advisors Lp. Laurion LP has invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 51,877 shares. Portolan Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 146,965 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 17,100 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 7,528 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,467 shares to 27,393 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,658 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62 million for 24.19 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.