Hendley & Co Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (DO) Share Value Declined While Arosa Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $1.67 Million

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (DO) by 69.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 209,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 90,735 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $805,000, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamond Offhsore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 1.40 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 4,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 92,059 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33 million, up from 87,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $138.04. About 11.44M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:CVE) by 149,300 shares to 349,300 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunrun Inc by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold DO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 149.44 million shares or 3.18% more from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 144,888 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs stated it has 58 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 106,605 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Phoenix Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Foundation Resources Mngmt Inc holds 0.59% or 325,276 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 202,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Loews Corp reported 73.12 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 874,275 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Cwm Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 40 shares. 75,000 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 316,369 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 687,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Cap Mgmt Corporation La invested 3.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Circle, a Connecticut-based fund reported 629,550 shares. Willis Invest Counsel holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 241,305 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Com has 3.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 92,209 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Co has 1,935 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3.21 million shares or 4.29% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H And has invested 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oppenheimer Inc holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 766,391 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 3.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Com holds 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 477,011 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 505.72M shares stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.45 million shares. Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 1.97 million shares. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 6.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).