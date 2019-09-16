Hendley & Co Lowered Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Position by $2.15 Million as Market Value Rose; Cortina Asset Management Position in Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Has Increased by $764,382 as Stock Value Rose

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 9,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 18,375 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16 million, down from 27,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $217.51. About 378,035 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 33,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 200,279 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, up from 167,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 376,987 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61M for 23.75 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 37,626 shares to 170,424 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Playags Inc by 38,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,087 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM).

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At CSFL – Nasdaq” on December 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sum Up The Pieces: FAD Could Be Worth $82 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centerstate Banks Inc (CSFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.