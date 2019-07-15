Hendley & Co Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Decreased as Share Value Declined; As Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Westwood Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 1.57 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – FOX 47 Madison: (FOX News) BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS TO MAKE SURE ALL PASSENGERS ON THEIR WAY; 08/03/2018 – Ginger Hardage, Former Senior VP of Culture and Communications at Southwest Airlines, Announces The Unstoppable Cultures Fellowship; 18/04/2018 – Rep. Lipinski: Lipinski Releases Statement on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SENDS CHECKS TO FLIGHT 1380 PASSENGERS: MORNING NEWS; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR TO SHARE DETAILS ON SLOT USE IN `COMING WEEKS’; 17/04/2018 – KELLY CONFIRMS THAT TUESDAY’S INCIDENT WAS THE FIRST IN-FLIGHT FATALITY IN CARRIER’S HISTORY; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 9.0 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3.5 PERCENT FROM 8.7 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN FEBRUARY 2017; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 10,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,452 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64 million, down from 199,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.66. About 1.21M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Lowers ASM Growth Guidance – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Both Own – GuruFocus.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s Bullish Q2 RASM View, AAL, JBLU & DAL in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,500 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.44% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Trust Lp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Pggm has invested 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 25,272 shares. Quantres Asset Management reported 0.28% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 123 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking owns 167,991 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Country Tru Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 212 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com has 0.13% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 228,025 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has invested 0.4% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Profit Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.98% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 24,858 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.01 million for 9.57 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fiserv Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fiserv Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 74,766 shares stake. Tennessee-based Argent Communication has invested 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 483,217 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moreover, Panagora Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Minnesota-based Whitebox Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.32% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Company holds 5,500 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 66,831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,440 were accumulated by Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri. 3,140 are owned by Stock Yards Bancshares Commerce. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 17,686 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.31% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fort Ltd Partnership, Maryland-based fund reported 28,313 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested 0.31% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).