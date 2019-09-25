Hendley & Co Has Cut Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Charter Communication (CHTR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Selkirk Management Trimmed Position by $987,500

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 24,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76 million, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $416.66. About 1.82M shares traded or 62.80% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 09/04/2018 – OTTING: OCC TO DECIDE FINTECH CHARTER STANCE IN 60-90 DAYS; 12/04/2018 – NYC Mayor Office: Mayor de Blasio Announces Charter Revision Commission Appointees; 13/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: House adopts Matzie resolution recognizing Charter Day; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications 1Q Net $168M; 25/03/2018 – DSP: Rescheduled CSAC Modification and New Charter School Application Meetings; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Rating To Charter Communications’ Proposed Notes Issuance; 30/04/2018 – CHARTER HALL SEES FY18 DISTRIBUTION RATIO WITHIN 85%-95% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty –; 17/05/2018 – Chester Community Charter School Honors More Than 120 Parents for Participation in Its Parents’ Report Card Program; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Charter Review Commission Wed, 3/7/2018, 6:30 PM

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 11,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.42 million, down from 79,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president

More notable recent Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comcast +1.4% as Wells Fargo resumes cable coverage – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Charter Communications (CHTR) Q4 Revenues Up Y/Y, Earnings Down – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Charter Communications’s (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shareholders Feel About Its 140% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charter Starts 2019 Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Stocks Are Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 146,574 shares or 0.43% more from 145,942 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Selkirk Ltd Liability holds 5.25% or 24,700 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Corporation accumulated 0.34% or 110,056 shares. 11,818 were reported by Covey Capital Limited Liability Com.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, down 17.54% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $385.37 million for 59.86 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells starts media look high on Disney, lukewarm on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Gets Serious About Saving “Star Wars” Land – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Disney+ Hype Machine Is Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.