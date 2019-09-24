Hendershot Investments Upped Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position; Shorts at Virtu Financial – Class A (VIRT) Raised By 2.74%

Hendershot Investments Inc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 3.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hendershot Investments Inc acquired 7,145 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Hendershot Investments Inc holds 224,890 shares with $11.89 million value, up from 217,745 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $67.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 639,904 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019

Virtu Financial Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:VIRT) had an increase of 2.74% in short interest. VIRT’s SI was 9.65 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.74% from 9.39M shares previously. With 1.13M avg volume, 9 days are for Virtu Financial Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:VIRT)’s short sellers to cover VIRT’s short positions. The SI to Virtu Financial Inc – Class A’s float is 15.12%. The stock decreased 6.86% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 300,262 shares traded. Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has risen 4.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VIRT News: 04/05/2018 – VIRTU FINANCIAL INC – QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE PAYABLE ON JUNE 15, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Adam J. Epstein of Third Creek Advisors to Speak at SEC Market Structure Roundtable; 10/05/2018 – VIRTU FINL SECONDARY PRICES AT $28.00/SHR; 04/05/2018 – VIRTU FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $222.7M; 04/05/2018 – Virtu Financial 1Q EBITDA $222.7M; 26/04/2018 – Virtu CEO Accuses French Regulator of `Stupidity’ Over Fine; 08/05/2018 – Virtu Financial Announces Commencement of Secondary Offering; 04/05/2018 – Virtu Financial 1Q EPS $1.86; 30/05/2018 – Virtu Financial Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – VIRTU FINANCIAL HOLDER TEMASEK REPORTS 16.2% STAKE

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 5.19% above currents $55.85 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Friday, August 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 2.81M shares. Karp Cap Corp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 20,481 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Green Valley Invsts Limited invested in 2.55% or 847,985 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.54% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 29,933 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.67% or 324,686 shares. Diamond Hill holds 1.96% or 6.95M shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 27,309 shares. South Street Advisors Ltd Com holds 3.88% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 246,110 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 6,106 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 9,500 shares. The New York-based M&R Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ohio-based Cincinnati Casualty has invested 1.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services to the financial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. The firm offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income, and other securities on various exchanges, markets, and liquidity pools. It has a 38.81 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Virtu Financial has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $24’s average target is 33.85% above currents $17.93 stock price. Virtu Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 12 by UBS. The stock of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The stock of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by JP Morgan.