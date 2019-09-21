Hendershot Investments Upped Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $3.40 Million as Stock Value Declined; Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (OEC) Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Boosted Its Holding by $7.31 Million

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (OEC) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 347,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.63 million, up from 802,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 385,663 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 98.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 106,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 213,338 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95M, up from 107,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 501,362 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $21.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC) by 107,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,407 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM).