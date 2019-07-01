Hendershot Investments Trimmed By $3.92 Million Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stake; Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Shorts Decreased By 6.11%

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had a decrease of 6.11% in short interest. GDP’s SI was 118,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.11% from 126,100 shares previously. With 15,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)’s short sellers to cover GDP’s short positions. The SI to Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s float is 1.44%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 6,471 shares traded. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) has declined 12.91% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical GDP News: 15/05/2018 – GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP – PRODUCTION TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 3.3 BCFE IN QUARTER, VERSUS 2.3 BCFE; 15/05/2018 – GOODRICH PETROLEUM – RAISING ITS 2019 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO GROWTH OF 100-120% OVER MIDPOINT OF 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – LSP Investment Advisors Buys 16% Position in Goodrich Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP – PRELIMINARY CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLANS FOR 2019 REMAIN UNCHANGED AT A RANGE OF $125 – $150 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDP); 15/05/2018 – GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR PRELIMINARY CAPITAL BUDGET OF $85-95 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Goodrich Petroleum Announces Haynesville Shale Well Results And Update; 24/05/2018 – ANCHORAGE CAPITAL – ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH GOODRICH PETROLEUM MANAGEMENT, BOARD, SHAREHOLDERS ON MATTERS ALSO CONCERNING GOVERNANCE, BOARD COMPOSITION; 24/05/2018 – ANCHORAGE CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS 13.56 PCT STAKE IN GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP AS OF MAY 24 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – ANCHORAGE CAPITAL – ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH GOODRICH PETROLEUM MANAGEMENT, BOARD, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON MATTERS CONCERNING BUSINESS, OPERATIONS

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 58.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Hendershot Investments Inc holds 29,120 shares with $2.85M value, down from 69,490 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $13.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $110.37. About 470,097 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 1.05% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.55% or 98,682 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 12,915 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 18,237 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il has invested 0.07% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, Natl Pension has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 49,368 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Llc holds 386 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 151,365 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 34,952 shares. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.51% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has 27,251 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 181,266 are owned by Eagle Ridge. Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0.27% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Among 4 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tractor Supply had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.81 EPS, up 7.10% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.69 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $218.36M for 15.24 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 187.30% EPS growth.

Hendershot Investments Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 5,419 shares to 102,733 valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 8,288 shares and now owns 106,903 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was raised too.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company has market cap of $159.68 million. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. It has a 25.01 P/E ratio. The firm owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States.