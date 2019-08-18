Hendershot Investments Stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Trimmed by $3.92 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Cummins (CMI) Shares Declined, Hodges Capital Management Lifted Stake

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 143.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,096 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.55. About 1.08M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $291.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,105 shares to 23,660 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.68 million for 23.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 593 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 0.04% or 131,448 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 5,429 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 854,065 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Riverpark Limited Liability Company reported 3.08% stake. Optimum, Illinois-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moody National Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 26,939 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 15,709 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First LP stated it has 105,652 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory LP has 293 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. 5,307 were accumulated by Hanseatic Mgmt. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 345 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks owns 11,890 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings In (NYSE:UAL) by 4,950 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At Home Group Inc by 165,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,815 shares, and cut its stake in Tillys Inc Cl A (NYSE:TLYS).