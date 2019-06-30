Hendershot Investments Stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Decreased by $3.92 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Xencor (XNCR) Valuation Declined, First Light Asset Management Has Upped by $1.41 Million Its Stake

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.8. About 1.13 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 45,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 511,328 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88 million, up from 465,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 1.67M shares traded or 512.90% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 11,455 shares to 36,067 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, up 7.10% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.69 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $218.36 million for 15.03 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 187.30% EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 750,826 shares to 772,579 shares, valued at $19.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 138,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,049 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).