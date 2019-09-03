Hendershot Investments Raised Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $919,968 as Stock Rose; As Ibm Corp. (IBM) Stock Price Rose, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowered Stake

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 8,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 106,903 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, up from 98,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 1.91M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.1. About 2.63M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Ltd invested in 23 shares. Guardian Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Accredited Investors Inc reported 4,363 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc holds 20,128 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.80 million shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 21,369 shares. Cadence Ltd Liability Company owns 17,390 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 26,971 shares. Beddow Capital Management has invested 4.86% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wolverine Asset Ltd has 2,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny has invested 0.72% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 14,644 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 3,970 were reported by Btr Capital Management. Agf America has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 12.42 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

