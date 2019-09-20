Hendershot Investments Raised Its Position in F5 Networks (FFIV) as Share Price Declined; At&T (T) Valuation Rose While Community Bank Of Raymore Has Boosted by $495,000 Its Holding

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 73.28 million shares traded or 129.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 3,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, up from 11,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 432,006 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 12,019 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 49 shares. Rampart Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 2,166 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 6,466 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Raymond James And stated it has 30,502 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited reported 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Voya Invest Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 38,545 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation has 0.05% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc owns 196,848 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 688,955 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). National Pension Service has invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Liability stated it has 774,746 shares. Biondo Invest Ltd Liability owns 99,720 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 23,939 shares. Sun Life Financial stated it has 33,886 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Roundview Capital has invested 0.48% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). West Oak Capital Limited Liability Com owns 1,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has 0.37% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Bancorporation & Tru Com Of Newtown stated it has 0.77% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stillwater Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 8,714 shares. Nordea Inv has 24.94 million shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc stated it has 104,935 shares. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division reported 232,320 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Davenport And Ltd accumulated 715,925 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser has 0.42% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 46,527 shares.