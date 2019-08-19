Hendershot Investments Raised Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $499,468; As British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Stock Declined, Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Increased by $323,613 Its Stake

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1082.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,622 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 551,316 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,199 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, up from 57,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 788,674 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 27,917 shares to 291,504 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,047 were accumulated by Fruth Management. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd owns 7,243 shares. Tillar has invested 1.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Clarkston Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 1.27% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 312,408 shares. Osborne Lc owns 1.94% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 81,127 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Daiwa Sb Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,520 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.14% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Comerica Bancorporation holds 464,557 shares. 403,694 are owned by Conning. Cambridge Advisors has 0.45% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,250 shares. Arvest National Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Horan Cap Limited Com accumulated 2,362 shares. Broderick Brian C stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).