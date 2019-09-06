Hendershot Investments Raised Bank Hawaii (BOH) Holding; Petiq – Class A (PETQ) Shorts Increased By 3.89%

Petiq Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:PETQ) had an increase of 3.89% in short interest. PETQ’s SI was 4.36M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.89% from 4.19 million shares previously. With 472,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Petiq Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s short sellers to cover PETQ’s short positions. The stock increased 4.00% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 396,367 shares traded. PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) has risen 25.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PETQ News: 02/04/2018 – PetIQ, Inc. Files Pro Forma Financial Results for the Acquisition of VIP Petcare; 19/04/2018 – DJ PetIQ Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETQ); 02/04/2018 – PetlQ, Inc. Files Pro Forma Financial Results for the Acquisition of VIP Petcare; 13/03/2018 – PetIQ 4Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – PetIQ Sees 2018 Sales $450M-$500M; 27/03/2018 – PetIQ, Inc. To Release Pro Forma Financial Results For The Acquisition Of VIP Petcare On Monday, April 2nd; 02/04/2018 – PETIQ INC PETQ.O FY2018 REV VIEW $474.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – PetIQ, Inc. Announces the Expansion of its Veterinary Services Offering in the Mass Retail Channel; 13/03/2018 – PetIQ Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – PetIQ, Inc. Expands Its Board of Directors

Hendershot Investments Inc increased Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) stake by 46.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hendershot Investments Inc acquired 11,455 shares as Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Hendershot Investments Inc holds 36,067 shares with $2.85 million value, up from 24,612 last quarter. Bank Hawaii Corp now has $3.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $83.14. About 184,061 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $829.20 million. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. It has a 150.67 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands.

