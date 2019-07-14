Hendershot Investments Position in Bank Hawaii (BOH) Has Increased by $893,490; Bryn Mawr Bk (BMTC) Position Lifted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (BMTC) by 94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 47,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,484 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 50,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 44,867 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 18.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 05/03/2018 Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 133,998 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 119,166 shares to 171,012 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 8,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,099 shares, and cut its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG).

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 8 investors sold BMTC shares while 43 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings.

