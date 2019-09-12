Hendershot Investments Lowered Paychex (PAYX) Holding by $955,300; Stock Rose; J2 Global (JCOM) Shareholder Fil LTD Cut Its Position by $3.00 Million

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 11,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 41,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, down from 53,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.85. About 771,979 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 34,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 561,580 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.92 million, down from 595,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $91.16. About 120,060 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 112,184 shares to 553,325 shares, valued at $107.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 56,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $78.57 million for 14.42 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 0.03% or 259,017 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 282,768 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 19,657 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 146,768 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora accumulated 0% or 65 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 7,831 shares stake. Blair William Communication Il accumulated 17,813 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Piedmont accumulated 6,006 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 26,723 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% or 387,964 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & has invested 0.08% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Fil reported 0.08% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0.01% or 749 shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.94M for 29.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Mngmt has invested 0.87% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.96% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Architects stated it has 1,016 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aperio has invested 0.15% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Select Equity Grp Lp has 3.64 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Com has 2,700 shares. Truepoint holds 2,902 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 23,960 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research reported 170,699 shares. The Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 2.53% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 0.74% or 45,025 shares. Tompkins has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Illinois-based Brookstone Management has invested 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $304.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,580 shares to 108,313 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).