Hendershot Investments Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $7.04 Million; Stock Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Upped by Leonard Green Partners Lp

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 53.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc analyzed 50,649 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 44,013 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 94,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $232.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.75 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 1,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $14.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1721.15. About 663,791 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp has 3.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co owns 8,505 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Cim Ltd Co reported 5,392 shares or 3.52% of all its holdings. Markel Corp holds 2.76% or 94,707 shares in its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 991 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 924 shares. South Street Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gruss & reported 15.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Winslow Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 6.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 644,823 shares. 2,986 are held by Homrich And Berg. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 10.34% or 296,686 shares. Moreover, Addison Capital Communications has 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 863 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc reported 2,743 shares. 2 are owned by Transamerica Financial Advsr Inc.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $643.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 8.75 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $304.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,580 shares to 108,313 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).