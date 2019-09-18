Hendershot Investments Lifted Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN); As First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Decreased Stake by $394,800

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 144,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 163,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 15,119 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK)

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 14,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 42,808 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, up from 28,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $201.01. About 2.00M shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot Inv House stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sei Investments Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 216,379 shares. Moreover, Sanders Cap Limited has 0.79% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.10 million shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 11,290 shares. 15,991 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma reported 0.14% stake. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 79,471 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.17% or 513,465 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt reported 2.17% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cypress Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.45% or 9,865 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,282 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Town & Country Bancorp & Dba First Bankers holds 5,932 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 159 shares or 0% of the stock. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 2,120 shares stake.

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.28 million for 10.02 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21,110 activity.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 51,135 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.