Hendershot Investments Lifted Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position; PEN (PENC) Shorts Decreased By 4.84%

PEN INC (OTCMKTS:PENC) had a decrease of 4.84% in short interest. PENC’s SI was 5,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.84% from 6,200 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 12 days are for PEN INC (OTCMKTS:PENC)’s short sellers to cover PENC’s short positions. It closed at $0.595 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hendershot Investments Inc increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 20.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hendershot Investments Inc acquired 4,105 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Hendershot Investments Inc holds 23,660 shares with $3.78 million value, up from 19,555 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $72.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $167.46. About 295,869 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Investment holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 13,210 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 0.06% stake. 13,503 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com. Old Natl Retail Bank In invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust, a Texas-based fund reported 19,186 shares. Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,351 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt accumulated 58,866 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited stated it has 1,312 shares. 34,975 are held by Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Howland Management Ltd Liability holds 93,309 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.34% or 353,387 shares. Centurylink Invest accumulated 0.37% or 5,620 shares. Strategic Fin Ser Incorporated accumulated 4,352 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Blue Cap invested in 0.52% or 6,218 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 2,756 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 2.81% above currents $167.46 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17700 target in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating.

PEN Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.60 million. It operates through two divisions, Product and Contract Services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as headÂ’s up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

More news for PEN Inc. (OTCMKTS:PENC) were recently published by: Investingnews.com, which released: “Nanotechnology Market Poised for Moderate Growth, Report Says – Investing News Network” on February 15, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May – PR Newswire” and published on June 06, 2018 is yet another important article.