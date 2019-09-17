Hendershot Investments Increases Stake in Vse (VSEC); Check Capital Management Stake in Autozone (AZO) Cut by $642,400

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Vse Corp (VSEC) by 85.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 61,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 133,609 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, up from 72,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Vse Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 7,465 shares traded. VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has declined 29.59% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VSEC News: 19/03/2018 VSE: Maintenance Support Services Extended to Little Rock Air Force Base; 01/05/2018 – VSE Raises Dividend to 8c; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q Rev $176.9M; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q EPS 65c; 02/04/2018 – VSE Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS DIV TO $0.08/SHR FROM $0.07; EST. $0.08; 23/04/2018 – DJ VSE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSEC); 03/05/2018 – VSE CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, ANNOUNCED CALVIN S. KOONCE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD PRIOR TO MEETING OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS QTR DIV

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone (AZO) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 584 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 320 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $352,000, down from 904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $22.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1153.39. About 76,252 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

More notable recent VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VSE Corporation (VSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 03, 2014 – NASDAQ” on January 31, 2014, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A -11% Earnings Drop, Is VSE Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VSEC) A Concern? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VSE Corporation (VSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 30, 2017 – Nasdaq” on January 27, 2017. More interesting news about VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “VSE Corporation Receives $46.3M in New Awards – Business Wire” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Long VSE Corporation – A Balance Of Defense And Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 5 investors sold VSEC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 7.49 million shares or 4.18% less from 7.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) for 7,580 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 109,888 are owned by Northern Trust Corp. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 32,957 shares. 8,758 were reported by Wilen Inv Mngmt. Bragg Financial Advsr reported 0.06% stake. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 15,599 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru accumulated 408,691 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Hendershot invested in 1.26% or 133,609 shares. 20,200 were reported by Renaissance Tech Lc. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Llc has invested 0% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Automobile Association holds 34,588 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 6,563 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $335,889 activity. LOFTUS THOMAS R bought $69,000 worth of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) on Friday, May 10. Shares for $10,800 were bought by KIERNAN THOMAS M. CUOMO JOHN A had bought 3,600 shares worth $98,820 on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.