Hendershot Investments Increases Position in Pepsico (PEP); Skytop Capital Management Cut Its Take (TTWO) Stake by $1.22 Million

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,199 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, up from 57,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $127.95. About 3.70M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $122.31. About 1.50 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division reported 36,044 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Sg Americas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 29,956 shares. Hartford Invest Commerce invested in 0.03% or 12,272 shares. Braun Stacey holds 0.8% or 127,488 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 92,251 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,031 shares. 484,095 are held by Stephens Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp. Anderson Hoagland Co stated it has 0.55% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Arrowmark Colorado Llc reported 61,044 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 28,314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 444,304 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 8,300 are held by Quantres Asset Management.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore Comm Incorporated Il has 2.37% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Trustco National Bank Corp N Y owns 20,108 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. California-based Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.74% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cibc Bancorp Usa has invested 0.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sg Americas Ltd reported 0.06% stake. 5,261 are owned by Orca Management Ltd Liability Company. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 587,535 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability invested 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mathes has invested 1.8% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Qv Inc accumulated 2.4% or 137,535 shares. Allstate Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 97,527 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 18,539 shares. Capital Sarl reported 11,900 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

