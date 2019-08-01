Hendershot Investments Holding in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Lowered by $3.92 Million; Principal Financial Group Has Upped Its Cyrusone (CONE) Stake by $7.74 Million

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $109.3. About 110,450 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 148,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 3.47 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.86 million, up from 3.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $58.29. About 230,621 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 258,093 were reported by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. 8,888 are held by Gsa Capital Llp. Td Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.31% or 15,107 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 2,785 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 185,281 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct accumulated 19,440 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Inc stated it has 89,295 shares. Avalon Limited Liability accumulated 48,595 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Cleararc has 0.05% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Psagot Investment House reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Jensen Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Toth Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Parkside Savings Bank Tru holds 65 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67 million for 26.02 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $291.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,022 shares to 53,628 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 50 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 135,568 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co invested in 57,569 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. 6,103 were reported by Gideon Capital Advsrs. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 380,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 1.61M shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 58,673 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Dana Advsrs has 0.11% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 44,328 shares. Opus Capital Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 17,727 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 24,397 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc owns 37,728 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt stated it has 8,117 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Personal has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 334 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. Another trade for 1,955 shares valued at $99,901 was bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 257,838 shares to 766,662 shares, valued at $51.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 4,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,022 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).