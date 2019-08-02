Hendershot Investments Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Position Held by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 4,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The hedge fund held 558,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81 million, up from 553,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $126. About 42,417 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 1.73 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2019: SBUX, LEA, VNE, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks: Competitive Landscape Shifts In China – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World reported 771,987 shares stake. Highland Mngmt LP reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). National Pension reported 1.48 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Cumberland Prtnrs holds 0.31% or 41,217 shares in its portfolio. 34,120 were accumulated by Citizens Northern. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited accumulated 91,938 shares. Somerset Tru Company accumulated 819 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 1.75% or 1.55 million shares. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 0.02% stake. Edgewood Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,824 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 3.14 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Alta Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com reported 1.39M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 141,647 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership reported 3,272 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $26.98 million activity. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 14,100 shares to 217,745 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 83,022 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $110.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) by 648,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Cl A (NYSE:HTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 44,056 are owned by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Capital Fund Management Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 6,900 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co reported 3.02M shares. Tower Capital Ltd Company (Trc) owns 520 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Lc has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Citigroup accumulated 111,460 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 35 shares. Strs Ohio has 117,315 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 45,343 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 1.04 million shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.06% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 6,154 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 33,872 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $694,524 activity.