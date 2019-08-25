Hendershot Investments Has Upped Holding in Paychex (PAYX) by $481,760; Grainger W W (GWW) Holder Mariner Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 53,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 47,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.72. About 1.37M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 62.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 3,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $266.02. About 360,605 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 19,352 shares to 129,468 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 71,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.02 million for 14.81 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings.