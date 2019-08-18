Hendershot Investments Has Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $764,198; Market Valuation Rose; Office Depot (ODP) Position Has Increased by Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.64M market cap company. The stock increased 6.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 5.09 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys Pret a Manger to sweeten its empire; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,827 shares to 101,892 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year's $0.62 per share. SBUX's profit will be $837.90 million for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4.